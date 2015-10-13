FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB sees no need for capital boost from govt in 2016 - Interfax
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB sees no need for capital boost from govt in 2016 - Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB , will not need a capital injection from the government in 2016, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin told Interfax news agency.

In July, VTB placed preference shares worth around 307 billion roubles ($5 billion) with the state Deposit Insurance Agency under a bank recapitalisation programme.

“The situation in the economy is quite stable, and we do not expect any explosive growth in bad debts next year,” Kostin said. “That is why we believe we will live through 2015 and 2016 with the capital that we have.”

The recapitalisation programme was announced late last year, when panic gripped Russian financial markets in the wake of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a collapse in oil prices.

Kostin added that there was no need for additional state measures to support the banking sector. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Bush and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.