Russia's VTB Bank: c.bank rates not low enough to prevent losses in 2015
May 19, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB Bank: c.bank rates not low enough to prevent losses in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - The current level of the Russian central bank’s main interest rate is not low enough to prevent VTB Bank from suffering losses in 2015, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

The central bank has cut its key lending rate from 17 percent to 12.5 percent in 2015, a policy easing which some analysts attribute to fears for banks and the wider economy.

Herbert Moos, VTB’s CFO, also said the central bank cutting its key rate by a further 100 basis points could lead to an improvement in its financial results to the tune of around 21 billion roubles ($425.5 million) in annual terms.

Moos said discussions with indebted mining company Mechel over its debt to the bank had not yet brought any concrete result.

He added that it was too early to talk about an exact timeframe for attracting additional capital from the Russian government. ($1 = 49.3525 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)

