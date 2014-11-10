FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia VTB CEO says credit growth may come in under 14 pct in 2015
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

Russia VTB CEO says credit growth may come in under 14 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Credit portfolio growth at VTB , Russia’s second largest bank by assets, may come in at below 14 percent next year, the bank’s chief executive officer said on Monday.

“We see approximately 12-14 percent loan growth (in 2015),” Andrei Kostin told journalists on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“For now, we see 14 percent, but it may be adjusted downward.”

He also said the bank, hit by Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis, did not need financial support from the National Wealth Fund. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.