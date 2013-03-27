FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB plans to increase 2012 dividends - CFO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 27, 2013 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB plans to increase 2012 dividends - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender by assets, sees its 2012 results at least in line with the previous year and plans to increase its dividend payout, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Wednesday.

“Despite a relatively difficult year, amid great volatility in the share price, VTB bank plans to propose an increased dividend payout,” Moos said in a statement published by VTB on its web site.

Shares in VTB rose 0.7 pct on the news after on Tuesday falling to their lowest levels since September 2009.

The bank has a large subsidiary in Cyprus, which last weekend agreed a 10 billion euro ($12.86 billion) bailout from the European Union under which two other Cypriot banks will be restructured. ($1 = 0.7777 euros) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.