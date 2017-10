MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Wednesday it was calling an extraordinary general shareholders meeting to approve the conversion of existing preferred shares into preferred shares of a new type.

The bank’s press service clarified this was a preparatory step for the bank to pay interim dividends on its preferred shares in future but said that no date for the interim dividend payments had been set. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)