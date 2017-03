MOSCOW, March 23 The supervisory board of Russian bank VTB has recommended paying dividends of 0.00117 roubles per ordinary share for 2016, amounting to a payout of 15.2 billion roubles ($263 million), the bank said in a statement.

The board also suggested paying 0.00052 roubles per Type 1 preference share and 0.00588849 roubles per Type 2 preference share, VTB said. ($1 = 57.6872 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alexander Winning)