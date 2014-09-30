UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says govt buys $5 bln of its shares

(Adds comment from statement)

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-largest bank by assets, said that the Finance Ministry had bought 214 billion roubles’ ($5.43 billion) worth of the bank’s preferred shares.

The Russian government passed legislation earlier this year allowing banks to convert subordinated loans they received during the global financial crisis in 2008/2009 into preferred shares as a means of supporting their capital ratios.

VTB’s Tier 1 capital ratio - measure of its ability to absorb losses - fell below 10 percent in the first six months of the year as an economic slowdown and political tensions over the Ukraine crisis drove its profits down 82 percent.

The United States and European Union have sanctioned VTB, along with a number of other large state-owned Russian banks, over Moscow’s perceived backing for pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Andrei Kostin, VTB’s chief executive, said in a statement on Tuesday that the share placement would have a positive effect on the whole Russian economy.

“Our group will be able to more actively finance strategic sectors of the country, small and medium-sized businesses and develop infrastructure projects,” Kostin said.