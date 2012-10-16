FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
October 16, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

VTB issues 1 billion in yuan Eurobonds - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest bank, state-owned VTB, has issued three-year Eurobonds worth 1 billion yuan ($160 million), with a coupon of 4.5 percent, a financial market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The issue was organised by BNP Paribas and VTB Capital.

VTB first issued issued Eurobonds in the Chinese currency in Dec. 2010, as part of a tentative push by Moscow and Beijing to try and establish their currencies on international capital markets. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush)

