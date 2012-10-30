Russia's VTB to top up perpetual Eurobond issue-source

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, has opened the books to top up its perpetual Eurobond issue, which will help it to boost its capital adequacy ratio, a banking source told Reuters.

The source added that the top up will be “of a benchmark size”, which starts from $500 million for names such as VTB. The lender declined immediate comment.

State-controlled VTB raised $1 billion with a perpetual bond this summer in a first deal of its kind in Russia. The deal will improve its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio by up to 1 percentage point. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova)