UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB to top up $1 bln Eurobond - sources
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB to top up $1 bln Eurobond - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Books already covered by minimum $500 mln - source

* Tier 1 8.9 pct at June-end, Eurobond to support capital

* VTB sees Tier 1 at 10-11 pct, plans share issue next year (Adds details, background)

By Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, has opened the books to top up its $1 billion perpetual Eurobond issue, which will help it support lending growth, three banking sources told Reuters.

The top-up will be “of a benchmark size”, which starts from $500 million for names such as VTB, two of the sources said. The third source said that books are already covered for a minimum of $500 million. VTB declined immediate comment.

Banks are generally required to keep a minimum level of capital as a percentage of their risk-weighted assets to absorb possible shocks and support lending.

VTB, in which the state owns a 75.5 percent stake, raised $1 billion with a perpetual bond this summer in the first deal of its kind in Russia to boost its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio which stood at 8.9 percent at the end of June.

Taking proceeds from the first perpetual Eurobond into account, its Tier 1 ratio was 9.5 percent.

Russia is yet to adopt Basel III capital requirements and does not require a minimum Tier 1 ratio, but a level below 10 percent is viewed by analysts as too weak to sustain rapid lending growth.

VTB aims to keep its Tier 1 ratio at 10-11 percent, according to a strategy presentation in London late on Monday.

The state plans to reduce its holding in VTB next year, possibly via an additional share issue - one of the measures typically used by banks to support capital.

“We think a capital raising is clearly coming. The Russian state is happy to be diluted down to 50 percent ownership for now via a capital raising targeted for 2013,” Renaissance Capital analysts, who attended the presentation, said in a note. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies and Mark Potter)

