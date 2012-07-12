FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB plans Eurobond in Singapore dollars-IFR
July 12, 2012 / 8:27 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB plans Eurobond in Singapore dollars-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-biggest lender, plans to tap the market for a three-year Eurobond issue denominated in Singapore dollars, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

Books for the deal opened on Thursday morning, while the initial yield guidance was set at around 4 percent.

The state-controlled lender first tapped Singapore dollar market in 2010, selling a two-year long bond of 400 million Singapore dollars ($316.7 million) with a 4.2 percent yield.

Last year, VTB sold another Eurobond worth 300 million Singapore dollars, pricing a three-year deal at 3.4 percent. The bank also has debt in Chinese yuan, Swiss franc, U.S. dollars, euro and roubles. ($1 = 1.2630 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

