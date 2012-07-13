FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

Russia's VTB raises 400 mln Singapore dollars via Eurobond-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-biggest lender, raised 400 million Singapore dollars ($316.7 million) via a three-year Eurobond, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

The source said that the yield was at 4 percent, in line with initial guidance.

Last year, the state-controlled lender sold 300 million Singapore dollars in a three-year Eurobond at 3.4 percent.

VTB first tapped the Singapore market in 2010, selling a two-year bond worth 400 million Singapore dollars with a 4.2 percent yield.

The bank also has debt in Chinese yuan, Swiss franc, U.S. dollars, euro and roubles.

$1 = 1.2630 Singapore dollars Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
