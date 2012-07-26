Russia's VTB raises $1 bln in perpetual Eurobonds-source

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second largest bank, has raised $1 billion via a perpetual Eurobond issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio, a market source said on Thursday.

Placing the first such deal in Russia, VTB priced the issue to yield 9.5 percent, at the lower end of earlier yield guidance for investors of 9.5-9.75 percent.

Perpetual bonds are permanent interest-only loans that allow companies to take the capital gained and hold it without having to repay the principal amount - meaning they can, for example, count it towards capital. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Witing by Douglas Busvine)