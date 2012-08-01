FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB to top up 5yr Eurobond - source
August 1, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB to top up 5yr Eurobond - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, is planning to top up its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, a banking source told Reuters.

The top-up volume is expected to be of a benchmark size, the source added. VTB’s benchmark size stands at $500 million.

The state-controlled lender raised $1.5 billion in April, pricing five-year Eurobonds at a yield of 6 percent.

Last week, VTB raised $1 billion in a perpetual Eurobond issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio in a first deal of such kind in Russia. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

