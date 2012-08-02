FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond-IFR
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 2, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, added $500 million to an outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Thursday.

The yield was set at 5.267 percent, IFR added.

The state-controlled lender raised $1.5 billion in April, pricing five-year Eurobonds at a yield of 6 percent.

Last week, VTB raised $1 billion in a perpetual Eurobond issue aimed at supporting its capital adequacy ratio in the first deal of this kind in Russia. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.