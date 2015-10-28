Russia's VTB says to buy back $700 mln of Eurobonds

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Wednesday it would buy back around $700 million worth of its Eurobonds, following a tender offer to bondholders last week.

It will buy back around $419 million worth of Eurobonds from six dollar-denominated issues, VTB said in a statement on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

VTB will also buy 247 million Swiss francs ($250.9 million) worth of bonds from three issues and 47 million Australian dollars ($33.5 million) worth of bonds from a single issue, it said.

When it made the buyback offer to bondholders, it said the offer to buy up to $1.9 billion of Eurobonds reflected its liquidity position and objectives on managing its liabilities.

VTB has restricted access to international capital markets because it is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. It was loss-making in the first eight months of 2015.

In July, VTB bought back around $620 million of Eurobonds, following a similar offer to bondholders.

VTB said on Wednesday it had retained ING Bank, JP Morgan and VTB Capital as deal managers for its latest offer.

($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars)