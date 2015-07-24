FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB says will buy back Eurobonds worth over $600 mln
July 24, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB says will buy back Eurobonds worth over $600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank, VTB, said on Friday it was buying back Eurobonds worth the equivalent of over $600 million following an earlier offer to bondholders.

VTB made the offer to bondholders last week.

On Friday it said in a statement on the Luxembourg stock exchange that it would buy Eurobonds denominated in U.S. dollars maturing in April 2017, February 2018 and May 2018 in an amount of $337.2 million.

It also said it would buy back bonds in Australian dollars due in December 2017 worth 79.2 million Australian dollars ($57.63 million) and bonds in Swiss francs worth 215 million francs ($224.17 million).

VTB will also buy back bonds maturing in June 2035 in dollars worth $6.5 million. ($1 = 1.3744 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.9591 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
