FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB plans Eurobond issue in Swiss francs -source
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's VTB plans Eurobond issue in Swiss francs -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB is planning to issue subordinated Eurobonds denominated in Swiss francs to top up its Tier 2 capital, according to a financial source.

Meetings with investors organised by Credit Suisse, UBS and VTB Capital will take place in Switzerland from July 1, the source said.

Whether the issue goes ahead, however, will depend on market conditions, the source added. It was not immediately clear what size the Eurobond issue would be.

Under international capital adequacy standards, commercial banks are meant to set aside sufficient capital to cover for potential losses.

Tier 2 capital includes undisclosed reserves, general provisions against loan losses, subordinated term debt and hybrid capital instruments with the characteristics of debt and equity. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.