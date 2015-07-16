Russia's VTB Bank offers to buy back over $750 mln of Eurobonds

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB on Thursday offered investors to buy back Eurobonds worth over $750 million.

The bank said in a regulatory filing on the Luxembourg stock exchange that it was offering to buy back bonds maturing in April 2017, February 2018 and May 2018 and denominated in U.S. dollars in an amount of up to $750 million.

It also said it would buy any and all notes offered for purchase from four other issues, two denominated in Swiss francs and due in December 2016 and May 2018, one in Australian dollars due in December 2017 and one in U.S. dollars due in June 2035. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)