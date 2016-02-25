FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB bank may base 2016 results forecast on oil at $30-35 a barrel
February 25, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB bank may base 2016 results forecast on oil at $30-35 a barrel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s state-controlled lender VTB might base its forecast for 2016 financial results on an oil price of $30-$35 per barrel, a senior official at the bank said in comments cleared for publication on Thursday.

“Most probably, the new forecast will be announced as part of our 2015 ... results release in early March,” said Dmitry Pyanov, head of VTB’s financial department.

The bank had earlier said it expected oil prices to oscillate at around $50 a barrel this year.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

