Russian govt eyes VTB share sale next year

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Russian government will sell a stake of between 10 and 25.5 percent in VTB next year by issuing new shares or selling existing shares, according to an Economy Ministry privatisation plan disclosed on Thursday.

The plan confirms VTB’s earlier statements regarding its privatisation and suggests that the government could take a different route than when it sold a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank last month by selling existing shares.

An additional share issue would boost the capital of VTB, Russia’s second-largest lender. It is expected to raise between 58 billion roubles ($1.85 billion) and 147 billion roubles, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov told a government meeting.

VTB’s market capitalisation stood at $18 billion on Thursday, according to Reuters data, and the bank’s shares grew 0.9 percent on the news, outperforming a 0.1 decline in the broad MICEX index.

The state, which now holds a 75.5 percent stake in VTB, last year sold a 10-percent stake for $3.3 billion.

Last month, VTB’s Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said a shares sale of minimum $2 billion could take place in the spring . ($1 = 31.3217 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)