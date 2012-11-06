Russia may cut VTB stake by up to 25 pct

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Russian state may reduce its stake in VTB by 10 to 25 percent via an additional share issue to bolster the lender’s capital strength, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Tuesday.

The lender, 75.5 percent-owned by the state, has been considering an additional share issue for a minimum of $2 billion next spring.

“We want to support the VTB capital by an additional share issue ... We have lots of possibilities, (we will sell) as much as (investors) will be ready to buy,” Shuvalov said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)