FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may cut VTB stake by up to 25 pct
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 6, 2012 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

Russia may cut VTB stake by up to 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Russian state may reduce its stake in VTB by 10 to 25 percent via an additional share issue to bolster the lender’s capital strength, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told reporters on Tuesday.

The lender, 75.5 percent-owned by the state, has been considering an additional share issue for a minimum of $2 billion next spring.

“We want to support the VTB capital by an additional share issue ... We have lots of possibilities, (we will sell) as much as (investors) will be ready to buy,” Shuvalov said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.