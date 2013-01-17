FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VTB Capital launches participatory notes for Saudi investors
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 17, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 5 years ago

VTB Capital launches participatory notes for Saudi investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - VTB Capital, the investment unit of Russia’s No.2 lender VTB, said on Thursday it has issued dollar-denominated participatory notes for investors in the Saudi Arabian equity market, signaling the bank’s expansion strategy in the region.

The notes allow international investors more direct access to the Saudi shares by bypassing sponsoring banks, VTB Capital said in a statement.

“The business development in the MENA region is a strategic part of VTB Capital’s international expansion,” Alexei Yakovitsky said in a statement. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.