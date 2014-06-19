FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says 2014 profit unlikely to match last year's
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says 2014 profit unlikely to match last year's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dividends and context)

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - The CEO of Russian bank VTB told shareholders on Thursday that the bank is unlikely to repeat 2013’s record profit levels this year, after reporting first quarter results that showed the economic pain being inflicted by the Ukraine crisis.

“The outcome of nearly six months’ work does not allow us to say that we can repeat the record profits of 2013,” CEO Andrei Kostin told the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

In May, VTB reported a plunge in profits for the first quarter of 2014 and a rise in bad loan provisions.

That followed record full-year net profit of 100.5 billion roubles for 2013, in line with its expectations, after previously missing annual targets.

Despite the forecast of a fall in net profits, Kostin said the bank was considering raising the percentage of profits it pays out in dividends to 15-25 percent, from 10-20 percent.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander Winning, writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Kevin Liffey

