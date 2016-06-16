INTERVIEW-Russia's VTB CEO: Stake sale may interest investors after sanctions lifted

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - The Russian state's stake in VTB , the country's second biggest bank by assets, may be of interest to long-term investors ready to wait for sanctions to be lifted, VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters in an interview.

The Russian government plans a massive privatisation drive later this year to try to fill holes in its budget and prevent the deficit from widening from a targeted 3 percent of gross domestic product.

But VTB is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis which prohibit U.S. and European investors from helping the bank raise new capital.

Kostin said he saw the sale of the Russian state's 10.9 percent stake as "doubly hard."

"The question is not the price but rather making this deal happen," he said. "But we are working for this deal to materialise. I believe that our shares may be of interest for long-term investors first of all, ready to wait for sanctions to be lifted."

He added that the deal might happen next year.

VTB, with a Tier 1 adequacy ratio of 13.9 percent at end-April, may have no need for new capital in the next two to three years if the loan book return to annual growth of 10 percent - which is "not too high for Russian economy."

"After that we would have to think anyway. During that period of time, I think, we could tap the market (for new capital)," he said.

VTB may consider buying out its perpetual bonds and preferred shares if lending stagnates, he added. VTB may also consider buying "not big" regional banks or banks active in some specific sectors, spending $100-$200 million on a deal if one happened. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)