Russia's VTB says Q1 profit in line with forecasts
July 5, 2012 / 6:17 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's VTB says Q1 profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s second biggest lender VTB on Thursday posted a first quarter net profit of 23.3 billion roubles ($720 million), in line with expectations, while its capital adequacy improved.

The state-controlled bank had been expected to report a profit of 23.1 billion roubles, down from 26.1 billion last year, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

VTB’s capital adequacy ratio came in at 9.6 percent, up from 9.0 percent at the end of last year, when it was stretched by the troubled takeover of Bank of Moscow.

The bank set aside provision charges of 20.4 billion roubles against 7.7 billion in the same period a year ago, while total loans came to 4.55 billion roubles, a decrease of 0.8 percent.

The bank’s shares have traded in line with the broader MICEX index for much of 2012, up around 3 percent.

