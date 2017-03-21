Russian bank VTB says to shut only office in India

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB has decided to close its only office in India to cut costs but will continue to work in India, the bank said on Tuesday.

"The decision to shut the branch in India was taken as part of a strategy of VTB Group aimed at optimising costs. We will continue to work on the Indian market, expanding our cooperation with local partners," the bank said in a statement.

While closing its office in New Delhi, VTB added that it saw commodities and investment banking as priority areas for the bank in India.

