UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB says reaches preliminary deal with indebted miner Mechel

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB has reached a preliminary agreement with mining company Mechel on restructuring its debt and is ready to postpone some of the company’s debt repayments until 2018-2019, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said on Friday.

Mechel, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, has been discussing a debt restructuring with its main lenders, including VTB, Sberbank and Gazprombank.

The indebted miner, which employs 72,000 people, borrowed heavily before Russia’s economic downturn, deepened by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a collapse in global oil prices, the country’s main export commodity.

“In principle, we have agreed on initial plans with Mechel,” Kostin told reporters at a banking conference in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg. “They are that (Mechel) will restructure the amortisation of its main debt in 2015-2016 and we will postpone (payment obligations) until 2018-2019.”

Mechel will be required to meet a number of conditions, including payment of around 4 billion roubles ($71.4 million) in debt arrears and providing additional collateral and guarantees, Kostin said.

“If Mechel meets these conditions, we plan to sign an agreement on debt restructuring by the end of June or early July,” Kostin said. “If not, then we will return to the legal action that we have postponed but not cancelled.”

Mechel’s shares traded up almost 9 percent on the Moscow exchange following Kostin’s comments. The miner had an estimated net debt of $6.8 billion at the end of last year.