Russia's VTB reaches preliminary deal with Mechel - Kostin
June 5, 2015 / 8:18 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB reaches preliminary deal with Mechel - Kostin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB has reached a preliminary agreement with mining company Mechel on its debt restructuring and is ready to postpone Mechel’s debt until 2018-2019 with some conditions attached, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said on Friday.

He told a banking conference in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg that VTB expected to keep its dividends in 2015 at around the same level as last year’s and did not see any further losses in Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing BY Timothy Heritage)

