MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second biggest lender, will provide a 18.4 billion rouble ($569.69 million) loan to Rosneft, the oil company said in a statement on Friday.

Rosneft, Russia’s top crude producer, did not elaborate on what was the purpose of the loan. ($1 = 32.2980 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)