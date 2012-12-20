Russia's VTB sees strong retail lending growth in 2013

MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, expects retail lending growth of more than 25-27 percent next year, with corporate loans rising by 10-15 percent, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told journalists.

“Retail (lending) will be growing higher than the market’s (pace) overall, corporate (loans) - in-line with the market,” he said.

VTB beat forecasts on Thursday with a 40 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by rising net interest income as retail lending grew. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)