VTB says to meet investors as it prepares share sale
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

VTB says to meet investors as it prepares share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-biggest bank, is planning to meet with potential investors from around the world as it prepares to issue new shares of up to 100 billion roubles ($3.16 billion) to support its growth, its chief financial officer said.

CFO Herbert Moos said the bank cannot predict timing of the long-expected issue, but that it will be held on Moscow’s bourse via open subscription.

VTB needs to raise its capital buffer to meet tighter regulatory requirements and give it freedom to make more loans to Russian consumers and businesses.

It earlier reported its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was up to 10.3 percent by end-2012 from 9.0 percent in 2011. Moos said VTB aims to keep this at no less than 10 percent in 2013 irrespective of whether the share sale goes ahead. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
