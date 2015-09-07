UPDATE 1-Russia's VTB to create new retail bank in challenge to rival Sberbank

(Adds detail, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-largest bank, plans to set up a new bank in a joint venture with the country’s postal service to offer retail banking to the mass market, aiming to break Sberbank’s dominance of that sector.

VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin, announcing the plan on Monday, said his bank would invest 16 billion roubles ($235 million) for a controlling stake in the new lender, informally referred to as Postal Bank, but did not say how much the state-run postal service would invest.

Kostin said he hoped the venture would allow VTB to attract around 20 million additional clients, but also said it was entering a tough market and would take a few years to establish its presence.

“We are going into a low-margin business, and it’s honestly tough. It’s this market segment which doesn’t give large profits,” Kostin told a news conference.

Lending to the mass market is dominated by Sberbank, Russia’s top lender by assets and branch size. As the savings bank under the Soviet Union it has a loyal customer base, including many pensioners.

VTB, which was set up as a trade finance bank, is more focused on lending to businesses and in the retail market targets mostly high end middle class consumers through its VTB 24 branch network.

Tying up with the postal service will give it greater reach, enabling the new bank to take advantage of the post office’s customer base in far flung parts of Russia.

“We don’t see Postal Bank being a real competitor for Sberbank in terms of size in the next few years,” Kostin said. “By reach it will probably be broader, but our offices won’t be like those of Sberbank, all flashy in the centre of town.”

Kostin said he hoped Postal Bank could break even from 2016. Postal Bank will be created through Leto Bank, part of the VTB Group.

Kostin said he hoped Postal Bank could break even from 2016. Postal Bank will be created through Leto Bank, part of the VTB Group.

Sberbank is reducing its branch size by closing unprofitable offices. ($1 = 68.1900 roubles)