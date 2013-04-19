FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to sell VTB stake in 2013 -state property chief
April 19, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 4 years

Russia to sell VTB stake in 2013 -state property chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-biggest bank, will hold a secondary share sale this year, Olga Dergunova, the head of the state property agency, said on Friday.

“VTB bank is planned for (share) placement this year,” Dergunova told reporters.

VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said last month the state-controlled bank planned a 100 billion rouble ($3.16 billion)share sale in Moscow, part of a broader privatisation drive by Russia. ($1 = 31.6267 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)

