MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Thursday there was no sense in privatising any state stake in his bank before Western sanctions were lifted.

VTB, Russia’s second-largest state-run lender, was put on a Western sanctions list in 2014 in response to Russia’s role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)