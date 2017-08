MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia has postponed a planned privatisation of a stake in VTB, Russia's No. 2 bank, in the hope of getting a better price if Western sanctions are lifted, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

"We have postponed the sale of VTB shares to a later period, when maybe our relations with the West will be better and sanctions lifted," he said in a lecture. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Polina Devitt)