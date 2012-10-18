Russian retail bank VTB24 sees year profit up at least 25 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - VTB24, a retail banking division of Russia’s No.2 lender VTB, expects its net profit to increase by at least 25 percent this year, backed by strong loan growth, the bank’s head Mikhail Zadornov said on Thursday.

VTB24, along with its investment banking division and Bank of Moscow, is among the key profit-generating units at state-controlled VTB, which itself expects 2012 net profit at no less than 90.5 billion roubles ($2.94 billion).

“We expect our net profit to increase by no less than 25 percent this year,” Zadornov told a briefing after presenting the lender’s nine-month results.

Zadornov added that VTB24 planned to increase lending by around 40 percent this year, after its loan portfolio expanded by 23 percent between the start of the year and October, boosted by mortgage loans, cash loans and lending to small businesses.

Last year, VTB24 saw net profit at 26.6 billion roubles, and it posted 26.4 billion roubles in the first nine months of this year, both under local accounting standards.

Local accounting standards are usually less transparent than international ones, and authorities are urging companies to switch to international standards.

Many companies in Russia already use both, with some, like VTB24 and Sberbank, trying to minimise the gap between the two, making their local reports a useful early indicator to performance under international standards.