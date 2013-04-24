FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB 2012 net profit at 90.6 bln rbls, flat on 2011
April 24, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's VTB 2012 net profit at 90.6 bln rbls, flat on 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 24 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, posted net profit for 2012 of 90.6 billion roubles ($2.86 billion), flat on the previous year but beating analysts’ estimates.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the lender to post 85.9 billion roubles in 2012 net profit, down 5 percent year-on-year, due to trading losses earlier in 2012 and a low capital position which was affecting its loan book growth. ($1 = 31.6520 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Megan Davies)

