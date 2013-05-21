FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB sees 2013 net profit above 100 bln rbls
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 21, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's VTB sees 2013 net profit above 100 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 bank, sees 2013 net profit at above 100 billion roubles ($3.2 billion), Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters TV.

In 2012, state-controlled VTB posted 90.6 billion roubles in net profit, flat on the previous year but beating a consensus analyst forecast.

Kostin also said that the bank plans to close a $3.3 billion new share offering by the end of this week, where each of three key investors - Azerbaijan’s state oil fund SOFAZ, Norges Bank Investment Management and Qatar Holding will take around similar stakes. ($1 = 31.2600 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, writing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.