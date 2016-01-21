VTB CEO sees bank's 2016 profit hurt by Russia's macroeconomics -Interfax

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest state-controlled lender VTB may revise its 2016 profit forecast due to Russia’s general macroeconomic situation, Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted VTB CEO Andrei Kostin as saying.

VTB said in November that it expected to make a net profit of around 50 billion roubles ($614.51 million) in 2016, after beating analysts’ forecasts in the third quarter of 2015.

Kostin also told Interfax that VTB would revise its forecast for an average oil price to $30-40 per barrel from an original $50 for this year. He said the bank would consider buying small-to-medium sized banks.