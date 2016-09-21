FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB CEO sees profit doubling to 100 bln rbls in 2017 - CNBC
September 21, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Russia's VTB CEO sees profit doubling to 100 bln rbls in 2017 - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Profits at VTB, Russia's second biggest lender, are seen doubling next year to 100 billion roubles ($1.55 billion), Chief Executive Andrei Kostin told CNBC in an interview.

He also forecast profits of 150 billion roubles for 2018, and more than 200 billion roubles in 2019, according to a transcript of the interview provided by CNBC.

He reiterated that saw current conditions as not very good for a VTB privatisation. ($1 = 64.6975 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
