No request from Qatar to invest in VTB - Russia

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Russian government has not received a request from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to buy shares in state-controlled bank VTB, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Shuvalov’s comments responded to a report in British newspaper the Telegraph last week that VTB may issue the Qataris with $1.5 billion of new equity and $1.5 billion of mandatory convertible bonds under a proposed deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)