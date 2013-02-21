FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No request from Qatar to invest in VTB - Russia
February 21, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

No request from Qatar to invest in VTB - Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Russian government has not received a request from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund to buy shares in state-controlled bank VTB, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Shuvalov’s comments responded to a report in British newspaper the Telegraph last week that VTB may issue the Qataris with $1.5 billion of new equity and $1.5 billion of mandatory convertible bonds under a proposed deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

