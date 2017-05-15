FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB says will be patient over Agrokor debt issue
May 15, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 3 months ago

Russia's VTB says will be patient over Agrokor debt issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB will be patient over the troubles of Croatian company Agrokor , VTB's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Monday.

VTB, a large creditor to Agrokor, said it had created extra loan-loss provisions in the first quarter for Agrokor's debt.

"Unfortunately we don't yet have a concrete scenario proposed by the company or agents of the company (Agrokor), so we will be patient over the situation," Moos told reporters on a conference call.

"We are open for (different) scenarios, but we need to wait for those proposals to be made formally." (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

