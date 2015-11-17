FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB sees 2016 net profit at around 50 bln roubles - CFO
November 17, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VTB sees 2016 net profit at around 50 bln roubles - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of VTB Bank said on Tuesday that he expected the bank would make around 50 billion roubles ($763.7 million) in net profit in 2016.

Herbert Moos, VTB’s CFO, added on a conference call with journalists that the bank expected its net interest margin would be around 4 percent next year.

VTB created 16.4 billion roubles of loan-loss provisions for loans to troubled airline Transaero in the third quarter and currently has no plans to buy back more Eurobonds from the market, Moos said. ($1 = 65.4700 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Christian Lowe)

