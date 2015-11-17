FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's VTB says could make 50 bln roubles in 2016 net profit
November 17, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's VTB says could make 50 bln roubles in 2016 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes 2016 net interest margin forecast in paragraph two to increase to 4 pct after bank corrected earlier guidance of rise to 3.5 pct)

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Tuesday it could make 50 billion roubles ($763 million) of net profit in 2016.

It added that it saw its cost of risk in 2016 at around 2.0 percent, at a similar level to its forecast for 2015, and that it saw its net interest margin rising to 4 percent in 2016 from 2.7 percent in 2015.

$1 = 65.5200 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush

