CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Russia's VTB says could make 50 bln roubles in 2016 net profit

(Changes 2016 net interest margin forecast in paragraph two to increase to 4 pct after bank corrected earlier guidance of rise to 3.5 pct)

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB said on Tuesday it could make 50 billion roubles ($763 million) of net profit in 2016.

It added that it saw its cost of risk in 2016 at around 2.0 percent, at a similar level to its forecast for 2015, and that it saw its net interest margin rising to 4 percent in 2016 from 2.7 percent in 2015.