Russia's VTB makes Q3 net profit of 18.7 bln roubles

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB on Monday posted 18.7 billion roubles ($284.2 million) in third-quarter net profit, better than analysts had forecast.

VTB said its provision charge for the third quarter was at 43.8 billion roubles.

Analysts had predicted VTB would make 15 billion roubles of net profit in the third quarter of the year and that the bank's provision charge would be at 50.3 billion roubles. ($1 = 65.7952 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Maria Kiselyova)