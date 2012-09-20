FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB H1 net profit falls 37 pct
September 20, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Russia's VTB H1 net profit falls 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s No.2 lender, posted a 37 percent fall in first-half earnings on Thursday, as it increased provisioning to cover doubtful loans and took a trading loss in volatile markets.

VTB reported a net profit of 33.6 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) in the first half of the year, compared with a net profit of 53 billion roubles the same period a year earlier.

The state-controlled bank also reported a slight decline in its capital strength, but noted that after taking into account a subsequent perpetual Eurobond issue, its Tier 1 ratio would have risen to 9.5 percent.

VTB’s capital base has been strained by acquisitions and lending growth. CEO Andrei Kostin said on Wednesday the bank was considering a $2 billion share sale, part of which officials say could be in new stock, after the successful privatisation of a $5 billion stake in Sberbank this week.

The state owns a 75.5 percent stake in VTB but plans to cut it as part of a wider privatisation drive.

