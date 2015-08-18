UPDATE 2-Russian bank VTB swings to profit as provisions cut

(Updates with comments by CFO, analyst; updates share price)

By Alexander Winning

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB reported a return to profit in the second quarter because of lower loan-loss provisions and a recovery in margins, but remained cautious on the outlook for the rest of the year as the economic downturn weighs.

VTB, the country’s second-largest lender by assets, is along with Russia’s other state-cntrolled banks a target of the Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine that has restricted the bank’s access to international capital markets.

It made net profit of 1.2 billion roubles ($18.3 million) in the second quarter following losses in each of the previous two quarters.

Despite beating analysts’ expectations for a small net loss, its latest result was 74 percent down on the profit it made in the same quarter last year of 4.6 billion roubles.

Its shares were down 0.5 percent by 1149 GMT, when the Russian market’s MICEX index was down 0.9 pct.

“We are going to try to show a positive financial result at the end of the year, even if it might be small,” VTB Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told a conference call.

Loan-loss provisions fell to 31 billion roubles in the second quarter from more than 48 billion roubles in the first quarter.

That was the main reason the bank was able to turn a profit, according to Gazprombank analyst Andrey Klapko.

“We are not yet confident that pressure from provisions is over. VTB could still see a spike in the second half as the risks are still there,” he said.

VTB’s net interest margin improved to 2.5 percent in the second quarter from 1.7 percent in the previous quarter, helped by the central bank cutting its main lending rate from 14 percent to 11.5 percent over the period.

Meanwhile, it continued to rein in lending.

Moos said he saw signs of the demand for loans picking up and that he expected the trend to strengthen, allowing the bank to increase its corporate loan book by up to 10 percent by year-end.

The bank’s business in Ukraine, a source of heavy losses last year, would not exert such a significant effect on this year’s results, Moos added.

VTB’s Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.1 percent of assets at the end of the reporting period, up 0.4 percentage points in the second quarter. ($1=65.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova, Greg Mahlih)