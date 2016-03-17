UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB sees risk of another almost profit-free year

* VTB Q4 net profit of 12.6 bln roubles

* Beats forecast to eke out small 2015 profit

* Meaningful economic risks remain - CFO

* Sees chance of 2016 GDP decline of 1.2 pct (Updates with CFO comment, adds shares, bullets)

By Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Low oil prices and a shrinking economy could almost wipe out profits at Russian bank VTB this year, the country’s second-largest lender said on Thursday, after it only narrowly avoided a loss in 2015.

Government-controlled VTB made a net profit of just 1.7 billion roubles ($24.9 million) last year, after beating analysts’ forecasts in the fourth quarter.

Like several other Russian state lenders, VTB is under Western sanctions due to Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict that limit its ability to borrow on foreign markets.

“We admit that the situation in the economy - although it has stabilised - has rather meaningful risks,” Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told journalists.

Russia’s economy contracted by 3.7 percent in 2015, driven mainly by a collapse in global oil prices, and is expected to fall by another 1.4 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll.

Moos said VTB had two scenarios for 2016: an optimistic one in which the price of Russia’s Urals crude would average $50 a barrel and a conservative one in which Urals averages $40.

In the first scenario, VTB could make 50 billion roubles of profit, whereas in the second it could make a “small positive result”, Moos said.

Urals has traded at around $35 in the first two weeks of March on a free-on-board basis, closer to VTB’s conservative scenario.

“We are creating additional provisions for bad loans ... in case the negative scenario develops,” Moos said.

VTB’s conservative scenario envisages Russian gross domestic product falling by 1.2 percent this year and the central bank’s key interest rate averaging around 10 percent, just 1 percentage point below its current level.

Moos said VTB’s international strategy would probably not undergo any dramatic changes in 2016, remaining focused on serving Russia’s economic ties abroad.

VTB has played a major role in funnelling capital to the resource exporters that dominate Russia’s economy and has operations in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Its performance in the fourth quarter was lifted by lower than expected provisions for bad loans as well as strong earnings from foreign exchange operations.

VTB’s shares were up 2.3 percent by 0916 GMT, outperforming a 1.2 percent rise in Moscow’s MICEX index.