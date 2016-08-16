FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian bank VTB posts 14.8 bln rouble Q2 profit, beats f'cast
August 16, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Russian bank VTB posts 14.8 bln rouble Q2 profit, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB made 14.8 billion roubles ($231.2 million) in net profit in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, better than analysts had forecast.

Analysts had predicted VTB would earn 4.8 billion roubles in the second three months of the year.

VTB, like several other Russian state lenders, is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict. It made net profit of 1.2 billion roubles in the second quarter of 2015.

$1 = 64.0275 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
